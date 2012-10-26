Switzerland's Maus Freres buys control of Lacoste

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Maus Freres Group has agreed to buy a 30.3 percent stake in Lacoste SA, adding to the 35 percent it already holds and valuing the company at between 1.0 billion and 1.25 billion euros

Swiss family-held group Maus Freres said in a statement on Friday it was offering the same conditions to buy the shares of the remaining family shareholders in the French fashion brand.

It added the deal would assure the future of the sportswear maker.