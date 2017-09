PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Lactalis, Europe’s biggest dairy group, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy South Indian dairy company Tirumala Milk Products for an undisclosed amount.

“I confirm that Lactalis bought Tirumala Milk Products,” a Lactalis spokesman said.

He was speaking after sources told Reuters that Lactalis agreed to buy Tirumala for $250-$300 million. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)