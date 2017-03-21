FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Lactalis doesn't reach threshold to delist Parmalat-filing
March 21, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 5 months ago

France's Lactalis doesn't reach threshold to delist Parmalat-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - France's Lactalis failed to reach the 90 percent stake in Parmalat it required to proceed to delist the Italian food company in the last day of a buyout offer, a filing by the Milan bourse showed on Tuesday.

Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, bought 15.11 percent of the shares on offer or just under 1.85 of Parmalat, the filing showed. This would give them a total of 89.6 percent in Parmalat when added to their previous holding in the Italian group.

Parmalat was relaunched in 2005 after going bankrupt following a financial scandal and Lactalis won control of it in 2011.

The French company said in December it sought to buy the 12.26 percent of Parmalat it did not already own with the aim of delisting the group.

Earlier this month Lactalis had raised the price of the shares on offer to 3 euros per share after complaints from some investors that its previous bid undervalued the Italian group.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti

