8 months ago
Lactalis launches buyout bid to delist Parmalat
December 27, 2016 / 7:09 AM / 8 months ago

Lactalis launches buyout bid to delist Parmalat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - France's Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, said on Tuesday it was launching a buyout offer on shares in Italian group Parmalat it does not already own at 2.80 euros per share, with an aim to delist the company from the Milan bourse.

In a statement, Sofil - the investment vehicle of the Besnier family that owns Lactalis - said the buyout offer targeted 12.26 percent of Parmalat.

It said the price offered represented a premium of 8.5 percent on Parmalat shares' closing price of Dec. 23. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

