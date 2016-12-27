Lactalis launches buyout bid to delist Parmalat

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - France's Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, said on Tuesday it was launching a buyout offer on shares in Italian group Parmalat it does not already own at 2.80 euros per share, with an aim to delist the company from the Milan bourse.

In a statement, Sofil - the investment vehicle of the Besnier family that owns Lactalis - said the buyout offer targeted 12.26 percent of Parmalat.

It said the price offered represented a premium of 8.5 percent on Parmalat shares' closing price of Dec. 23. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)