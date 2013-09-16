FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parmalat won't buy Brazil's Lacteos - source
September 16, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Parmalat won't buy Brazil's Lacteos - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The board of Italian dairy group Parmalat has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of Brazilian dairy conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In August Parmalat, which is controlled by France’s Lactalis, said it was in exclusive talks with Lacteos for a limited period to see if the conditions existed for a possible acquisition.

The bankrupt Lacteos called for creditor protection in February.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes

