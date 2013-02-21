FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes sees digital strategy paying off in second half
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 21, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Ladbrokes sees digital strategy paying off in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes, Britain’s second largest bookmaker, said the benefits of investment in its online business should begin to flow through fully in the second half of the year.

Ladbrokes reported an 8 percent rise in operating profit to 206 million pounds ($315.2 million)for 2012, ahead of analyst forecasts for 204 million.

The company has struggled with digital technology but said it expected its new sports betting and mobile platforms to be rolled out in the first two quarters of 2013.

“We expect these developments to drive growth in Digital revenues and earnings, particularly during the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Richard Glynn said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.