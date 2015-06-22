Ladbrokes says in merger talks with Gala Coral

June 22 (Reuters) - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their businesses and list the entity on London’s stock market.

Ladbrokes, which issued a statement saying it was confirming the discussions in response to press speculation, said the talks are to combine the entities of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral’s online businesses.

“Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that the discussions between Ladbrokes and Gala Coral will lead to any agreement concerning the possible merger or as to the timing or terms of any such agreement and there can be no assurance that, even if reached, any such agreement would be completed.” Ladbrokes said.

Jim Mullen, chief executive of Ladbrokes, said in the statement, “A merger with Gala Coral could create a combined business with significant scale and has the potential to generate substantial cost synergies, creating value for both companies’ shareholders.”

Mullen said that the Ladbrokes board has yet to decide if the deal is “strategically attractive” and can be presented to shareholders on appropriate terms.

If the discussions move forward, Ladbrokes may undertake a non pre-emptive equity placing to strengthen the balance sheet of the combined company, the statement said.

Ladbrokes said the proposed combination, if completed, may be classified as a reverse takeover of Ladbrokes.

Ladbrokes tried to buy Coral in 1998, but had to give up after the then British trade and industry minister, Peter Mandelson, stopped the transaction, saying the deal would damage competition and disadvantage punters. (bit.ly/1NfHaMG)

The merger talks were first reported by RacingPost.com (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)