FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes Q1 profit tumbles, says to maintain dividend
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ladbrokes Q1 profit tumbles, says to maintain dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British bookmaker Ladbrokes said it would maintain its dividend at last year’s level despite a big drop in first quarter operating profit.

Ladbrokes, Britain’s second largest bookmaker, reported operating profit of 18.4 million pounds ($31 million) in the first three months of 2014, down from 37.4 million a year ago.

In common with other bookmakers, Ladbrokes has been hit by big payouts on two weekends when many of the top soccer teams won. It is also having to invest in upgrading its online service to try to make up lost ground on larger rival William Hill .

A series of profit downgrades over the past two years have piled pressure on Chief Executive Richard Glynn.

“Our financial performance remains consistent with our expectations at the time of our annual results announcement in February,” Glynn said in a statement.

“We now have in place all of the operational infrastructure from which to drive growth in H2 and beyond,” he added.

Ladbrokes said it was committed to a dividend payout this year of at least 8.9p per share, in line with 2013.

$1 = 0.5936 British Pounds Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.