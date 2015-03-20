FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes names digital boss Mullen as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 20, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Ladbrokes names digital boss Mullen as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British bookmaker Ladbrokes named the boss of its digital arm Jim Mullen as its new chief executive on Friday, reflecting its focus on better competing in a growing online market.

Mullen, a former chief operating officer of rival William Hill’s online business, joined Ladbrokes in November 2013 and has led an overhaul of its digital arm, delivering new products and systems to improve its position against better performing rivals.

He will take over on April 1 from Richard Glynn, who Ladbrokes said in December would be replaced after five years in charge.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.