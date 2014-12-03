FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes fires starting gun on search to replace CEO Glynn
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ladbrokes fires starting gun on search to replace CEO Glynn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British bookmaker Ladbrokes said it would begin a search to replace current chief executive Richard Glynn after his five-year stint at the helm, in an update that reassured that trading was in line with the company’s view.

Ladbrokes has been struggling to keep pace with market leader William Hill in the growing online gambling market and Glynn’s position had appeared under threat in recent months.

The company said on Wednesday that from the start Glynn’s appointment had been to turn around the company within a five year term, a process the board said was on track.

“The board will shortly start a process to identify his successor and the search will evaluate both internal and external candidates,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that Glynn had agreed to continue as CEO into 2015 to oversee an orderly succession.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.