Ladbrokes shake-up continues as Chairman quits

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s second biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes said on Thursday its Chairman Peter Erskine would step down this year, marking the latest management change after a new chief executive was appointed in March.

Erskine, who has been in the role since 2009, said that with new CEO Jim Mullen in place he felt it was the right time for a change in chairman.

Mullen has been tasked with managing a retail business under tough regulatory pressures and with improving its offering in the increasing popular online market where Ladbrokes has lagged rivals. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)