FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes shake-up continues as Chairman quits
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ladbrokes shake-up continues as Chairman quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s second biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes said on Thursday its Chairman Peter Erskine would step down this year, marking the latest management change after a new chief executive was appointed in March.

Erskine, who has been in the role since 2009, said that with new CEO Jim Mullen in place he felt it was the right time for a change in chairman.

Mullen has been tasked with managing a retail business under tough regulatory pressures and with improving its offering in the increasing popular online market where Ladbrokes has lagged rivals. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.