Ladbrokes director pay approval vote scrapes past majority

May 5 (Reuters) - Bookmaker Ladbrokes said on Monday that more than half its shareholders present at its annual general meeting voted in favour of approving a director remuneration report.

Ladbrokes, which sealed an all-share merger with fellow bookmaker Gala Coral in July last year, said while 57.92 percent of the shareholders voted in favour of the report, 42.08 voted against the report.

The vote comes amid shareholder concerns over executive pay at blue-chip companies such as HSBC Plc, Anglo American Plc and BP Plc. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)