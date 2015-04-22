FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ladbrokes first quarter profit falls to 14.3 mln stg
April 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ladbrokes first quarter profit falls to 14.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* Group ebit for q1 is £14.3m

* Group net revenue up 3.3 percent in q1

* In q1 many of our customer metrics are encouraging but results have favoured customers and profits are materially down. These results demonstrate challenges we continue to face

* Ceo will complete review of wider business quickly and present some of principal changes he intends to make, in june, earlier than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

