FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Laep's LBR files for bankruptcy protection in Brazil
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 15, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Laep's LBR files for bankruptcy protection in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian dairy producer Lacteos Brasil SA LBR, which is partly owned by private equity firm Laep Investment Ltd, filed for bankruptcy protection under Brazilian law late on Thursday, according to a securities filing.

Laep has an indirect stake in LBR through investment holding company Monticiano SA. It had announced last month the sale of $10 million of shares to bolster its capital against potential losses in key investments.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.