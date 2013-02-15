Laep's LBR files for bankruptcy protection in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian dairy producer Lacteos Brasil SA LBR, which is partly owned by private equity firm Laep Investment Ltd, filed for bankruptcy protection under Brazilian law late on Thursday, according to a securities filing.

Laep has an indirect stake in LBR through investment holding company Monticiano SA. It had announced last month the sale of $10 million of shares to bolster its capital against potential losses in key investments.