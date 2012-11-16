FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge says to get 160 mln euros from UK asset sales
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 16, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Lafarge says to get 160 mln euros from UK asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge said it would get 160 million euros from its joint sale of UK assets with miner Anglo American to the family of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up to 285 million pounds sterling.

“Lafarge will get around half the amount of that sale, or around 160 million euros, which will be used to cut debt,” a spokeswoman for Lafarge said.

She added that with this transaction, Lafarge had by now raised nearly 650 million euros in asset sales since the beginning of the year against a target of at least 1 billion euros.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Elena Berton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.