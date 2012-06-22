FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge says to cut further 97 jobs in France
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 22, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Lafarge says to cut further 97 jobs in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Lafarge on Friday said it expects to cut further 97 jobs in France as part of a plan to merge its three French divisions into one, to be headquartered in the Paris region.

The move comes a week after the cement maker unveiled plans to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) and boost profits over the next four years as it seeks to slash its debt pile and regain an investment-grade rating.

Lafarge - which employs a total of 68,000 people, including 5,300 in France - said in February it would cut 460 jobs worldwide, including 90 in France, as part of a reshuffle of its corporate structure announced in November 2011. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.