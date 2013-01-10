FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafarge confident of meeting disposal target soon
January 10, 2013

Lafarge confident of meeting disposal target soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, said it is confident it will achieve its target of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)worth of disposals soon after securing around 800 million in asset sales since early 2012.

The company, which earlier on Thursday said it was selling six U.S. quarries as part of its plan to sell non-core operations and cut debt, is in talks with potential buyers to shed other assets, a spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7667 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
