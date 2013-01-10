Lafarge confident of meeting disposal target soon

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, said it is confident it will achieve its target of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)worth of disposals soon after securing around 800 million in asset sales since early 2012.

The company, which earlier on Thursday said it was selling six U.S. quarries as part of its plan to sell non-core operations and cut debt, is in talks with potential buyers to shed other assets, a spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7667 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)