Lafarge confirms 2014 goals despite Q1 forex hit
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lafarge confirms 2014 goals despite Q1 forex hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France’s Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, confirmed its full-year forecasts on Tuesday as it posted a drop in quarterly revenue after foreign exchange headwinds offset a rise in cement volumes and prices.

The Paris-listed company, which is preparing to merge with Swiss rival Holcim, reported a 2 percent decline in sales to 2.63 billion euros ($3.65 billion), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were stable at 343 million.

The results came below the average of estimates from analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected sales of 2.7 billion euros and EBITDA of 347 million.

Adverse foreign exchange rates slashed 8 percentage points off sales growth and 10 points off EBITDA growth, Lafarge said. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

