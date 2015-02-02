FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sale of Lafarge-Holcim assets to CRH includes 5 bln euros of cash
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 2, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Sale of Lafarge-Holcim assets to CRH includes 5 bln euros of cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Irish building supplies group CRH’s 6.5-billion-euro ($7.35 billion) purchase of assets from Lafarge and Holcim will bring the sellers about 5 billion euros, Lafarge’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We estimate the financial debt at 1.3 billion euros... so yes, around 5 billion euros are in cash,” Bruno Lafont told journalists during a conference call.

CRH announced the deal on Sunday to buy assets mainly in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines that Lafarge and Holcim are required to sell ahead of their planned merger.

$1 = 0.8846 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.