Holcim, Lafarge nominate candidates for merged company's board

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - Holcim and Lafarge on Tuesday named the candidates for their combined company’s board of directors as the two cement groups look to clinch their $40 billion merger.

Switzerland’s Holcim said in a statement the designated board of directors will consist of 14 members due to be elected at its extraordinary general meeting on May 8.

The board seats are split evenly, with each company receiving seven seats.

French firm Lafarge and Holcim last week picked Lafarge insider Eric Olsen as chief executive of their combined company. The CEO role was a major sticking point when the tie-up between the French and Swiss companies came close to collapse in March. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)