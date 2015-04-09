Holcim's No.1 shareholder supports Olsen as new CEO - spokesman

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Holcim’s largest shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny is happy with the appointment of Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the future head of the two cement companies once their merger is completed, his spokesman said on Thursday.

“Thomas Schmidheiny views Eric Olsen as a very good appointment,” Schmidheiny’s spokesman said.

Shareholders of Swiss Holcim still need to ratify the merger with France’s Lafarge at a vote in early May. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt; Writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan)