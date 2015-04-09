FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim's No.1 shareholder supports Olsen as new CEO - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 9, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Holcim's No.1 shareholder supports Olsen as new CEO - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Holcim’s largest shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny is happy with the appointment of Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the future head of the two cement companies once their merger is completed, his spokesman said on Thursday.

“Thomas Schmidheiny views Eric Olsen as a very good appointment,” Schmidheiny’s spokesman said.

Shareholders of Swiss Holcim still need to ratify the merger with France’s Lafarge at a vote in early May. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt; Writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.