Holcim Chairman says confident investors will back Lafarge deal
April 9, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Holcim Chairman says confident investors will back Lafarge deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Holcim Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said on Thursday the Swiss cement maker is confident of winning sufficient backing from shareholders to push through its planned merger with France’s Lafarge.

Reitzle told a news conference the firm needed to do more over the coming weeks to convince shareholders of the merger’s advantages ahead of an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month.

Holcim needs to convince two thirds of its shareholders to approve a capital increase to fund the deal at the May 8 meeting.

Lafarge and Holcim said earlier on Thursday they have appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief executive of their combined company once their merger is completed. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin)

