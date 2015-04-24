FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears CRH purchase of some Lafarge and Holcim assets
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 24, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

EU clears CRH purchase of some Lafarge and Holcim assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday cleared Irish cement firm CRH’s planned 6.5 billion euro ($7.1 billion) purchase of a number of mostly European assets from rivals Lafarge and Holcim

The European Commission, which rules on competition issues in the European Union, said in a statement that the transaction would raise no competition concerns because the merged entity would still face sufficiently strong competition.

The sale of the assets was a condition for France Lafarge and Switzerland’s Holcim to merge, creating the cement industry’s largest company, although Zurich-based Holcim needs to win the support of two-thirds of shareholders at a meeting on May 8. ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.