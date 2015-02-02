FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRH says in talks with KKR on partnering on new UK assets
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 2, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

CRH says in talks with KKR on partnering on new UK assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - CRH will not keep sole control of all the assets it agreed to pay Lafarge and Holcim 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for and is in talks with private equity firm KKR& Co LP to partner on some.

“Not all of these assets are going to remain long term in our group, that’s for sure. Some of these assets, we will be required to take partners on,” CRH chief executive Albert Manifold told journalists on a conference call.

“One of those areas is the United Kingdom and we will look at whether we feel it’s appropriate to allocate all of the capital at this moment of time or to take on some partners. We have had a number of discussions with people. We are in discussions with KKR about investing in the UK.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.