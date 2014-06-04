Lafarge, Holcim shares up on private equity bid report

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Shares in construction companies Lafarge and Holcim rose on Wednesday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report of private equity interest in some of their assets.

The report said CVC and KKR were considering a $6.8 billion bid for some of the assets to be sold by Lafarge and Holcim, as part of a planned merger.

Lafarge was up by 2.4 percent, while Holcim’s shares were up by 1.6 percent.

CVC, KKR, Lafarge and Holcim were not immediately available for comment.