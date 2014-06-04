FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge, Holcim shares up on private equity bid report
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Lafarge, Holcim shares up on private equity bid report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Shares in construction companies Lafarge and Holcim rose on Wednesday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report of private equity interest in some of their assets.

The report said CVC and KKR were considering a $6.8 billion bid for some of the assets to be sold by Lafarge and Holcim, as part of a planned merger.

Lafarge was up by 2.4 percent, while Holcim’s shares were up by 1.6 percent.

CVC, KKR, Lafarge and Holcim were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Caroline Copley, Gilles Guillaume, Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.