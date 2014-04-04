FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafarge, Holcim shares rise on report of merger talks
April 4, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Lafarge, Holcim shares rise on report of merger talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Shares in European cement makers Lafarge and Holcim rose on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the companies were in talks to explore a merger, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in France’s Lafarge were 7.7 percent higher by 1408 GMT, the top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index . Holcim stock was 4.5 percent higher.

“It’s good for the market. Things are boiling up on the M&A front, not only in the telecoms sector but also in the construction sector,” said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

He cautioned that any planned merger between Lafarge and Holcim could face anti-competition issues, but added that the European construction sector needed to consolidate.

“There’s overcapacity and they need to consolidate their balance sheets,” he added.

Shares in Germany’s HeidelbergCement also rose 5 percent following the report, the leading gainers on the DAX top-30 index.

Lafarge and Holcim were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Blaise Robinson and Natalie Huet in Paris, Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, Alice Baghdjian in Zurich; Editing by James Regan)

