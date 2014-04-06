Lafarge, Holcim agree terms of merger proposal -source

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - The world’s two largest cement makers, France’s Lafarge and Switzerland’s Holcim , have agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a stock market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the situation said on Sunday.

The companies are due to communicate officially on the proposal on Monday and have already begun to address possible competition concerns that would arise from the tie-up, the source added.

“The boards (of Lafarge and Holcim) met yesterday and approved the proposal,” the source said. “An official communication is due on Monday.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Anthony Barker)