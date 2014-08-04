FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim details Brazilian disposal plans following Lafarge merger
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Holcim details Brazilian disposal plans following Lafarge merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Holcim Ltd and Lafarge <SA LAFP.PA> gave details on Monday of the activities they plan to offload in Brazil in order to clinch antitrust approval for a merger to create the world’s largest cement maker.

The Swiss and French firms propose to sell Holcim and Lafarge assets including including 3 integrated cement plants and 2 grinding stations as well as one ready-mix plant in southeastern Brazil.

“These proposed divestments have been presented to (Brazilian antitrust watchdog) CADE in the context of pre-filing negotiations and will now be subject to review and further discussion until a final decision is reached with the authority,” the two said in a statement.

Holcim and Lafarge need to shed assets generating about 5 billion euros ($6.71 billion) in annual revenue to help persuade competition watchdogs to back the proposed deal, which was unveiled in April and would create a combined group with $44 billion in yearly sales. ($1 = 0.7457 Euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Tom Miles)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.