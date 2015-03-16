Lafarge says willing to revise share-exchange ratio in Holcim deal

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge said on Monday it was willing to consider revising the share-exchange ratio in its merger agreement with Swiss peer Holcim, but not other aspects of the deal.

The company said it had received a letter from the Holcim board on Sunday “challenging the financial terms and governance structure of the proposed merger of equals.”

The deal announced in April 2014 was supposed to combine the French and Swiss companies on an equal basis but the groups diverging results, share prices and fluctuations in the euro and Swiss franc have led the Swiss side to seek a revision in the terms.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Holcim had proposed changing the share-exchange ratio from one to one to 0.875 Holcim shares for one Lafarge share. Lafarge is said to plan for a counter proposal that would trim its weighting to 0.93 to get the deal done, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources.

Lafarge’s board also declared its dedication to getting the deal completed. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)