Holcim says expects listing of new shares in early August

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Thursday it expects the new shares of its tie-up with France’s Lafarge to be listed on exchanges in Zurich and Paris in early August.

Shareholders must back a capital increase at the cement maker’s extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to fund the fusion of the companies, which together would have reported a pro-forma net profit of 1.579 billion euros in 2014.

In an invitation to shareholders, Holcim proposed increasing share capital through issuing up to 264.237 million fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of 2 Swiss francs each. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Perry)