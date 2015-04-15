FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Eurocement proposes boss Galchev for LafargeHolcim board
April 15, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eurocement proposes boss Galchev for LafargeHolcim board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Holcim comment)

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Eurocement Holding AG, the second-largest shareholder in Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd , said on Wednesday it is nominating its owner Filaret Galchev for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim and France’s Lafarge SA.

The proposed nomination of Galchev in an emailed statement may signal that Eurocement, which holds a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim, is willing to support the merger with Lafarge at next month’s shareholder vote. The firm, however, gave no indication on Wednesday that it accepts the current terms of the deal.

Zurich-based Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of its shareholders at the meeting on May 8 to approve a capital increase to fund the proposed deal.

Holcim is now assessing the options of how the proposal could be implemented, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Galchev’s name was not on a list of candidates for the post-merger board released on Tuesday, but Holcim’s chairman said last month the firm was open to giving the Russian businessman a seat.

At that time, a Eurocement source told Reuters a seat on the board would be of interest but that Galchev was still seeking further improvement to the deal’s exchange ratio of nine Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Alice Baghdjian; editing by William Hardy, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
