FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Holcim says expects listing of new shares in mid July
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Holcim says expects listing of new shares in mid July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and story to clarify first tranche of shares to be listed in mid July, not early August)

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Thursday it expects the first tranche of new shares in its tie-up with France’s Lafarge to be listed on exchanges in Zurich and Paris in mid July.

Shareholders must back a capital increase at the cement maker’s extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to fund the fusion of the companies, which together would have reported a pro-forma net profit of 1.579 billion euros in 2014.

In an invitation to shareholders, Holcim proposed increasing share capital through issuing up to 264.237 million fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of 2 Swiss francs each.

A second tranche of shares will be listed in early August, Holcim said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.