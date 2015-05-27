FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge, Holcim finalise members of future executive panel
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 27, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Lafarge, Holcim finalise members of future executive panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim and French merger partner Lafarge said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.

The companies confirmed that Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer would be in charge of finance for the group.

Lafarge Morocco head Saad Sebbar will lead the Middle East and Africa region, while Lafarge France head Pascal Casanova will be in charge of Latin America, the companies said in a joint statement.

The appointments mean each company will have five executives on the combined committee, to be led by Lafarge’s Eric Olsen as chief executive. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.