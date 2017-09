PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - France’s Lafarge has agreed to sell its cement business in Honduras to Cementos Argos for 232 million euros ($306 million), it said on Tuesday.

The transaction is based on an enterprise value for the unit, in which Lafarge holds 53.3 percent, of 435 million euros, or 8.6 times 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Lafarge said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)