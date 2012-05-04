FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge Q1 sales and profits rise, debt shrinks
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Lafarge Q1 sales and profits rise, debt shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, on Friday said sales and operating profit rose in the first quarter, lifted by higher prices and cement volumes in emerging markets, while debt continued to shrink.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the three months to March 31 rose 8 percent to 516 million euros ($678.67 million), while sales increased 5 percent to 3.35 billion, slightly beating an average of 3.34 billion from a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

But the net loss widened to 44 million euros from 29 million in the same quarter a year ago, hit by restructuring charges.

Net debt shrunk by 13 percent to 12.36 billion at the end of the quarter.

“Overall the group continues to see cement demand moving higher and maintains its estimated market growth of between 1 to 4 percent in 2012 versus 2011,” Lafarge said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.