Lafarge, Holcim detail U.S. disposals ahead of merger
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Lafarge, Holcim detail U.S. disposals ahead of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Lafarge and Holcim gave details on Friday of asset disposals in the United States that they propose as part of their planned merger, due to close in July.

Lafarge said in a joint statement that it would sell its Davenport cement plant in Iowa and seven terminals along the Mississippi River to Summit Materials for $450 million in cash plus Summit’s Bettendorf, Iowa cement terminal.

Holcim would dispose of three terminals in Michigan and Illinois, as well as slag grinding stations in Illinois and New Jersey, the companies said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

