Lafarge says plans 380 job cuts ahead of merger with Holcim

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French cement company Lafarge said in a statement that a planned reorganisation of central functions ahead of its merger with Swiss peer Holcim will result in some 380 net job losses, of which 166 will be in France.

The firm said it will negotiate social support measures with employee representatives, which will mostly consist of solutions based on internal mobility, early retirement and (in France) voluntary departures.

Lafarge and Holcim have agreed to merge to create the world’s biggest cement maker. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)