Holcim, Lafarge in talks to renegotiate merger terms-FT

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss company Holcim and French cement group Lafarge are in talks to renegotiate the terms of their 41 billion euro merger after a divergence in the value of the two companies over the past year, the Financial Times reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said the two sides were holding discussions that might result in changes to the terms of the one-for-one share deal announced last April.

Holcim spokesman Peter Stopfer told Reuters: “The state of affairs currently remains unchanged. Both companies continue to work on different workstreams to conclude the planned merger.”

Lafarge declined to comment.