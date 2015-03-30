FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim's No.2 investor wants better terms in Lafarge merger-source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 30, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Holcim's No.2 investor wants better terms in Lafarge merger-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Eurocement Holding, the second biggest shareholder in Switzerland’s Holcim, wants a better deal for the cement maker’s investors in its planned merger with France’s Lafarge, a source within Eurocement told Reuters on Monday.

The two companies, looking to create the world’s biggest cement firm, earlier this month agreed a new share-swap ratio that was more advantageous to Holcim investors.

However, the source said Eurocement, which owns a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim, was still unhappy with the current terms on offer.

“We believe that the ratio is not good enough,” the source said. “We are not happy with the current situation.” (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.