FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim No.3 investor owns 6.4 pct of shares - spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 30, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Holcim No.3 investor owns 6.4 pct of shares - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Holcim’s third biggest shareholder Harris Associates has increased its share in the cement maker over the past year, a spokeswoman for the investment firm said on Monday.

Harris Associates now owns 6.38 percent of Holcim shares, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, up from 4.94 percent as of April 2014 stated on the Swiss cement maker’s website.

The higher-than-reported holdings add weight to comments made by Harris Associates’ investment head for international equities last week over the future of Holcim’s planned merger with France’s Lafarge.

David Herro told a Swiss newspaper the firm wanted to know who would lead the enlarged group after the merger before it decides whether to back the deal.

Earlier this month, the two companies decided that Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont would no longer become chief executive of the combination. However, an alternative has yet to be named. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.