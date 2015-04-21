FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISS backs Holcim/Lafarge merger ahead of shareholder vote-source
April 21, 2015

ISS backs Holcim/Lafarge merger ahead of shareholder vote-source

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shareholder adviser ISS has recommended Holcim investors back the Swiss cement maker’s proposed merger with France’s Lafarge ahead of next month’s vote on the deal, a source familiar with the recommendation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The recommendation comes before an extraordinary general meeting on May 8 where Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of shareholders to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger with rival Lafarge.

ISS was not immediately available to comment on the recommendation. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

