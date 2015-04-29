FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim shareholder Eurocement backs Holcim-Lafarge merger
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 29, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Holcim shareholder Eurocement backs Holcim-Lafarge merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Eurocement Holding AG, Holcim Ltd’s second-largest shareholder, said it supports the Swiss cement maker’s planned merger with France’s Lafarge SA .

“Having analyzed all advantages and disadvantages of a possible creation of the biggest global construction materials player we think that the prospective of the development of the combined company is very positive, so we will support the merger,” Eurocement said in a statement.

Eurocement, which has a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim, said it intends to keep actively participating in the work of the merged company.

The backing from Eurocement is a boost to Zurich-based Holcim as it seeks to win the support of two-thirds of investors at a shareholder meeting on May 8 in order to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger.

Eurocement-owner Filaret Galchev had earlier expressed concerns about the terms of the Holcim-Lafarge deal, but on April 16 Eurocement said it would nominate Galchev for a position on the board of the combined group - a sign that Eurocement was softening its resistance to the merger. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.