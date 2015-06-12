Holcim's top investor sees Lafarge-Holcim share hitting 100 Sfr -Bilanz

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - The share price of the merged Lafarge-Holcim should quickly rise to around 100 Swiss francs, Holcim’s largest shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny told a Swiss magazine in an interview published on Friday.

“At LafargeHolcim the capital allocation will change. The processes are becoming more efficient,” Schmidheiny is quoted as telling Bilanz. “If I make a rough guess, we should achieve a share price of around 100 francs relatively quickly.”

Shares in Swiss firm Holcim closed at 71.60 francs on Thursday.

France’s Lafarge and Holcim plan to create the world’s biggest cement maker with $44 billion in annual sales.

Schmidheiny is also quoted as saying he views earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7-8 billion Swiss francs ($7.50-$8.57 billion) as “very realistic”.

When the two companies announced plans to merge in April 2014, they said their combined operations had sales of 39 billion Swiss francs ($41.8 billion) and EBITDA of 8 billion francs.

A spokesman for Schmidheiny, who holds 20.11 percent of Holcim shares according to the company’s website, confirmed the remarks.

Holcim was not available for immediate comment.