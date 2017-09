ABUJA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Wapco, the Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement, said on Monday its nine month pretax profit rose 26 percent to 20.66 billion naira ($130 million), compared with 16.36 billion naira same period last year.

Revenue rose to 74.27 billion naira, from 69.84 billion naira previously, the company said in a filing with Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Wapco shares were up 2.5 percent at 105 naira per share by 1120 GMT. ($1 = 158.6 Nigerian naira)