Lafarge likely to hit debt-reduction goal in H2 -CEO
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

Lafarge likely to hit debt-reduction goal in H2 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Cement maker Lafarge will probably meet its goal to shrink its debt below 10 billion euros ($13.06 billion) in the second half of 2013, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“Our programme is significant and will allow us to meet our debt reduction target of below 10 billion euros probably towards the second part of the year,” Bruno Lafont told reporters.

The group, which is aiming to sell 1 billion euros worth of assets to cut its debt, said net debt was 11.81 billion at the end of the first quarter, down 4 percent compared with the same period in 2012. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

