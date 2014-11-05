Lafarge "will approach" 9 bln eur yr-end debt target

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge “will approach” its previous target of reducing debt below 9 billion euros ($11.3 billion) by the end of 2014 but is no longer aiming at it, having suspended all asset sales not connected with its merger with Holcim.

Chairman and Chief Executive Bruno Lafont made the comments to reporters on Wednesday as he presented third-quarter results.

Lafarge said in its quarterly results that some 1.4 billion euros of divestment proceeds had been secured since the beginning of the year and that 900 million of further receipts should mostly arrive in the fourth quarter and contribute to net debt reduction.

Net debt after the first nine months of 2014 stood at 10.271 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)