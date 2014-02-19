Lafarge CEO says confident about emerging markets

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge remains very confident about business in emerging markets despite weak currencies crimping revenue generated there, Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said on Wednesday.

Lafont also said he expected market conditions in Europe to stabilise this year, thanks to signs of improvement in Spain and Greece.

He said he expected sales to slightly decrease in France this year but forecast a “rather positive market” in the UK. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)