FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge keeps 2015 cost-saving goal, Q3 meets expectations
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 5, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Lafarge keeps 2015 cost-saving goal, Q3 meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge , which is preparing to merge with Swiss-based Holcim , confirmed its 550 million euro ($690 million) 2015 cost-saving goal on Wednesday as it delivered third-quarter profits in line with expectations.

The company also reaffirmed its forecast for cement demand growth of 2 to 5 percent for this year against 2013 as it posted a 2 percent increase in third-quarter like-for-like sales to 3.636 billion euros, above expectations of 3.6 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 4 percent, or up 2 percent like-for-like, at 887 million euros, against a forecast 888 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.