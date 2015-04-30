Lafarge says maintains 2015 targets

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Building materials group Lafarge maintained its 2015 forecast for global cement demand growth of between 2 and 5 percent on Thursday, and said its cost-saving target for the year was on track as it delivered first-quarter results.

The company also said it still expected to close its planned merger with Swiss group Holcim in July.

First-quarter current operating income grew 40 percent to 205 million euros ($227.57 million). The company delivered a group net loss of 96 million euros against a loss of 135 million a year earlier.

It said the loss, reflecting the seasonality of the construction industry, was smaller because of its cost-saving efforts. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)