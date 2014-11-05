UPDATE 1-Lafarge keeps demand outlook, clears decks for Holcim deal

* Suspends divestments not linked to Holcim merger

* Still sees cement demand growing 2-5 pct this year

* Confirms 550 mln eur cost savings goal for 2015 (Updates with background, quotes from conference call)

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge maintained its forecast for 2 to 5 percent growth in cement demand this year and cleared the decks for its planned merger with Swiss-based Holcim by suspending all asset sales not linked to the deal.

Lafarge also confirmed on Wednesday it aimed for 550 million euro ($690 million) in cost savings in 2015 as it delivered third-quarter profits in line with expectations.

By suspending asset sales not linked to the Holcim deal, Lafarge may miss its target for reducing debt below 9 billion euros by the end of this year, Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told reporters on a conference call.

“We will get closer to it in the fourth quarter. It’s possible that we won’t quite make it given that we have decided to pause on those divestments,” he said. “It’s less important than getting those asset sales tied to the Holcim merger done.”

Lafarge’s net debt stood at 10.27 billion euros at end-September and Lafarge expects a further 900 million euros in asset sale proceeds to arrive, mostly in the fourth quarter, to help reach that target. The fourth quarter is also a traditionally stronger one for cash flow.

The company was already on a drive to cut costs and shed assets to trim debt after an acquisition spree in the past decade earned it “junk” credit ratings. The combined Holcim-Lafarge is expected to have a better debt profile.

The planned Holcim merger would create the world’s top cement group with $44 billion in annual sales, helping to reduce costs and better cope with the overcapacity and sluggish demand that have dogged the sector since the 2008 economic crisis.

To steer the deal past competition watchdogs, the pair have drawn up a list of assets to sell representing about 12 percent of combined sales. Holcim said they had drawn more than 60 bids.

Lafarge’s third quarter sales grew 2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 3.636 billion euros. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 2 percent like-for-like, to 887 million euros.

Net income fell 28 percent, reflecting costs related to the planned merger and a lower level of divestment receipts compared to the same period a year ago. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Additional reporting and writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Natalie Huet)